Northwest TrawlerFest Gets New Digs in Bremerton

It was an excellent run for TrawlerFest-Anacortes, the quaint town in northern Washington State that, for nearly a decade, hosted our regional, spring seminar series and in-water boat show. This year, we’ve decided to mix it up and move our northwest TrawlerFest 100 miles south-southwest to the city of Bremerton, Washington.

Situated on the north shore of Sinclair Inlet, Bremerton is accessible either by car from the Kitsap Peninsula or via a 60-minute, picturesque ferry ride from downtown Seattle. This slice of Puget Sound also happens to hold some of the best and least publicized cruising in the Northwest, from Silverdale all the way to Olympia.

Since 1891, Bremerton has held the distinction of operating one of the longest-running naval shipyards on the west coast. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is still an active facility, but for visitors, there are sights aplenty, including a heritage museum as well as tours aboard the retired destroyer, U.S.S. Turner Joy.

From excellent, upgraded marina and seminar facilities, to great dining options including the renowned Boatshed, Toro Lounge, and Saboteur, a world-class bakery that earns nothing but rave reviews, Bremerton offers plenty for the non-Navy buffs among you.

We are excited for another great year for our TrawlerFest seminar and exhibitor series, and hope you will join us at this great new location.

Bremerton TrawlerFest

Seminars: Tuesday, May 16 – Saturday, May 20

In-Water Boat Show: Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20

Questions? Megan at trawlerfest@passagemaker.com or (410) 990-9086