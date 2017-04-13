Hands-On Boat Handling Comes to Essex in May

For many of us, the most stressful part of boating is docking, especially if the dock in question is near the deck of a waterfront restaurant. For the first time ever, we are offering a TrawlerFest staple–Boat Handling: Theory & Practice–as a standalone seminar in Essex, Connecticut.

Brought to you by TrawlerFest, Soundings magazine and Wilde Yacht Sales, the seminar is divided into 3 1/2 hours of class time and two hours on the water in a brand new Nordic Tug 40. Each participant will have his or her turn at the helm.

Teaching the classroom segment is Bob Sweet, author of several marine titles including Powerboat Handling Illustrated and The Instant Handbook of Boat Handling, Navigation and Seamanship. Sweet’s class is on Monday, May 26, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Then the class breaks into six groups of four each. Two groups will go out on the water on the same day. The four remaining will go out on Tuesday, May 27.

Capt. Bill Boyer will be teaching the on-the-water segment. He works as a broker for Wilde Yacht Sales of Essex, specializing in Nordic Tugs 26-54 ft. in length. Boyer is a certified instructor for US Powerboating

Participants will receive a signed certificate of completion that may help achieve lower insurance rates and also qualifying them for many bareboat charters. Class size is limited to 24 participants.