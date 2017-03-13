How To Avoid Bad Days on the Water: Seminars at TrawlerFest-Bremerton

TrawlerFest at Bremerton Washington has a boatload of must-do seminars for prospective cruisers, including a new one that features boatbuilder Sam Devlin on dinghies and outboards. Dates are May 16-20.

To be sure, vengeful sharks are bad, but nothing ruins a day on the water faster than a balky outboard motor. After Devlin’s Zen-like approach to “Choosing a Dinghy,” he will be joined by Mike Beemer, head of the Marine Maintenance Technology school at Skagit Valley College in Anacortes, who will present the second half of the seminar “Troubleshooting and Maintaining Small Outboard Motors,” during which a live outboard motor will be dissected.

When the shark does bite, “First Aid and Medical Emergencies” attendees will be ready. Paramedic Scott Smith of DAN Medical Services provides the formula to prepare yourself for almost any medical emergency. He will cover sources of Information, first aid kits, medical manuals, medical equipment and supplies, prescription medications, over-the-counter medical supplies, first aid and medical training, communication; 24/7 tele-med support, personal crew responsibilities and pets on board. There will also be an opportunity to practice first aid skills, hemorrhage control or learn hands only CPR.

Another potential lifesaver is “Weather for Cruisers” with veteran mariner Robert Reeder, who teaches fundamentals of marine weather, with a special focus on Salish Sea weather patterns and weather routing. He’ll show the class how to find and use the best local weather resources from NOAA and Environment Canada, and correlate these with your onboard observations to confidently plan inland and coastal passage making.

Click on the button to read all of this year’s seminar descriptions, proof positive that TrawlerFest has not jumped the Carcharodon carcharias. Not even close.

TrawlerFest is brought to you by the same people that publish PassageMaker, a magazine dedicated to the power cruising lifestyle. Despite the TrawlerFest name, nearly all seminars are equally applicable to sailors as well.

SEMINARS: Tuesday, May 16 – Saturday, May 20

IN-WATER BOAT SHOW: Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20

BREMERTON MARINA

120 Washington Beach Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

360-373-1035

SEMINAR LOCATION:

Kitsap Conference Center at Bremerton Harborside

100 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

QUESTIONS? Contact Megan at trawlerfest@passagemaker.com or (410) 990-9086 x22