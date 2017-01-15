Nine Stuart Seminars That Might Lower Your Insurance

Nine technical seminars at TrawlerFest-Stuart provide attendees with certificates of completion. Our insurance partners say that, depending on one’s insurer, these certificates can help lower your rates.

The seminars are: “Everything You Need To Know About Diesel Engines,” “Choosing, Maintaining & Troubleshooting Outboard Motors & Dinghies,” “Boat Handling Theory,” “Boat Handling on The Water,” “Weather for Cruisers” (at top), “The Haulout! Maintaining a Cruising Powerboat,” Troubleshooting Marine Electronics,” “Anchoring for Couples” and “Getting the Most out of Your Radar.”

TrawlerFest-Stuart is at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Marina, Feb. 28-March 4. The lone exception is the Diesel seminar, which is presented at Whiticar Boat Works’s Shearwater Marine facility a few miles away.