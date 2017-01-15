Nine Stuart Seminars That Might Lower Your Insurance

The seminars are: “Everything You Need To Know About Diesel Engines,” “Choosing, Maintaining & Troubleshooting Outboard Motors & Dinghies,” “Boat Handling Theory,” “Boat Handling on The Water,” “Weather for Cruisers” (at top), “The Haulout! Maintaining a Cruising Powerboat,” Troubleshooting Marine Electronics,” “Anchoring for Couples” and “Getting the Most out of Your Radar.”
The most cost effective way to attend the largest number of certificate courses is to purchase our five-day VIP Page, which costs $499 but can amount to a value of more than $1,100. Here’s what it includes:
- General Admission to all three days of TrawlerFest’s In-Water Boat Show
- Unlimited access to seminars (Tuesday-Saturday) (Diesel Engine course and Boat Handling Hands On is NOT available as part of the VIP package)
- Entry for one to Thursday’s Dinner and entertainment.
- Entry for one to Friday’s Docktail Party
There is also a three-day VIP package for $399, which provides similar value for Thursday through Saturday seminars.
Most PassageMaker fans know that TrawlerFest is more than a seminar series. The event’s in-water boat show, runs Thursday, March 2-4. Dozens of power cruisers will be open for inspection on the docks and vendors will be on hand to demonstrate products and services.
For more information, visit www.passagemaker.com and navigate to TrawlerFest>Bay Bridge, or call 443-745-7785.