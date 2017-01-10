Shiver Me Flivers-Make TrawlerFest a Vay-Kay

The new TrawlerFest location at Stuart is an opportunity to combine learning, boat browsing and a Florida vacation. All kinds of attractions lie within a short drive of the TrawlerFest location at the Hutchinson Island Marriott, but one is very special, and it’s just across the street.

The modern and beautiful Elliott Museum features, among other things, dozens of antique cars. (Visit the website) Stuart also has a lively dining scene with more than 70 restaurants, quaint shopping areas, beaches, fishing and golf. Lotsa golf.

TrawlerFest-Stuart offers several new seminar topics, some with new instructors–dinghies and outboards, women’s topics, solar panels, troubleshooting electronics, among others. Seminars run from Feb. 28 to March 4 at the Hutchinson Island Marriott Resort & Marina. TrawlerFest of course will reprise its most popular educational offerings such as the diesel engine and boat buying courses, but this year seven of the 26 seminars are brand new. Click the button to read about all of them.

While seminars start on Tuesday, the boatshow and vendor tent portion of TrawlerFest runs Thursday to Saturday, March 2-4 with as many as 50 boats to see. The location is Hutchinson Island Mariott Beach Resort & Marina, 555 NE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL 34996.

Questions? Contact Megan Gildea at trawlerfest@passagemaker.com or (410) 990-9086 x22