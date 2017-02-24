Ticketing Opens for TrawlerFest at New Washington State Location

Boat show, training camp, nautical party—TrawlerFest is coming to Bremerton, Wash. Tuesday through Saturday, May 16-20. Online ticketing has begun for 26 seminars designed to help attendees cruise more safely, comfortably, enjoyably and affordably.

Dozens of cruising boats will be on the Bremerton Marina docks for inspection and more than two dozen vendors are expected to be promoting their products and services in our tent market. TrawlerFest will reprise its most popular educational offerings such as the diesel engine and boat buying courses, but this year seven are brand new. Evening activities include a dinner and cocktail party.

“Everything You Need To Know About Diesel Engines” is our flagship seminar, taught over two days by author and PassageMaker magazine Technical Editor Nigel Calder and Mike Beemer (shown in ballcap above), who is department chair for the Marine Maintenance Technology school at Skagit Valley College in Anacortes. This course is limited to 36 attendees and usually sells out. Eight would-be attendees were turned away during our recent Florida TrawlerFest.

Eight technical seminars besides the diesel course will reward attendees with certificates of completion that may help to lower the cost of their boat insurance. Six seminars will cover the cruising possibilities for West Coast boaters: cruising British Columbia and Alaska, coasting to southern California, the South Pacific, Baja, Mexico and through the Panama Canal to the Caribbean. Two town hall-style roundtable discussions will address audience questions, one just for women.

TrawlerFest is brought to you by the same people that publish PassageMaker, a magazine dedicated to the power cruising lifestyle. Despite the TrawlerFest name, nearly all seminars are equally applicable to sailors as well.

For those unfamiliar with the Seattle area. May is a superb time of year to visit. Spectacular mountains are still capped with snow, while at sea level temperatures are mild and flowers are in bloom

SEMINARS: Tuesday, May 16 – Saturday, May 20

IN-WATER BOAT SHOW: Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20

BREMERTON MARINA

120 Washington Beach Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

360-373-1035

SEMINAR LOCATION:

Kitsap Conference Center at Bremerton Harborside

100 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

QUESTIONS? Contact Megan at trawlerfest@passagemaker.com or (410) 990-9086 x22