At the 2017 TrawlerFest in Stuart, Florida, we had Mark Waltner from M&M Marine Services show us how to disassemble, clean, and reassemble the carburetor off of a 9 HP Tohatsu.

Special thanks to M & M Marine Services (mandmmarineservicesinc.com/)

Carburetor 101: Rebuilding Your Outboard Motor’s Carburetor from PassageMaker Magazine on Vimeo.