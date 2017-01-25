The Boat Show For Cruisers Comes To Stuart

Boat show, training camp, nautical party—TrawlerFest returns to Stuart, Florida, for the first time since 2009. The show is partnering with Hutchinson Island Marriott Beach Resort & Marina, and the dates are Feb. 28-March 4.

The choice of a Marriott resort is a significant improvement over other Florida TrawlerFest sites in the recent past, most recently Riviera Beach Municipal Marina, which was under construction during the past two Fests. Attendee feedback, while

positive about seminars and the boat show in general, lamented the conditions at the venue.

Dozens of cruising boats will be on the Marriott’s docks for inspection and 22 vendors are expected to be promoting their products and services in our tent market. TrawlerFest will reprise its most popular educational offerings such as the diesel engine and boat buying courses, but this year seven of the 26 seminars are brand new. Evening activities include a dinner and “docktails.”

“Everything You Need To Know About Diesel Engines” promises to be the best engine class ever presented at a Florida TrawlerFest because of a new partnership with Whiticar Boat Works of Stuart. Whiticar, which has been in business for more than 60 years, has agreed to host the seminar and instructors Nigel Calder and Steve Zimmerman at its Shearwater Division near the main TrawlerFest site at Stuart. Whiticar is also lending us its top tech, Adolf Ellert, who will help make this the most hands-on diesel course we’ve ever done.

Eight technical seminars will reward attendees with certificates of completion that may help to lower the cost of their boat insurance. Six seminars will cover the geography of Florida cruising, including the Great Loop, Intracoastal Waterway, the Florida Mini-Loop, the Bahamas, the Dry Tortugas and Cuba. Two town hall-style roundtable discussions will address audience questions.

TrawlerFest is brought to you by the same people that publish PassageMaker, a magazine dedicated to the power cruising lifestyle. Despite the TrawlerFest name, nearly all seminars are equally applicable to sailors as well.

SEMINARS:

TUESDAY-SATURDAY, FEB. 28–MARCH 4, 2017

IN-WATER BOAT SHOW:

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 2–4, 2017

LOCATION:

HUTCHINSON ISLAND MARRIOTT BEACH RESORT & MARINA

555 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996

QUESTIONS? Contact Megan at trawlerfest@passagemaker.com or (410) 990-9086 x22